Act Two Investors LLC Buys 59,189 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 4,025,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.