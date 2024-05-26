Act Two Investors LLC Buys 37,514 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Act Two Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 183.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the quarter. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,108,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

