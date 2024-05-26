Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,357. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $133.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

