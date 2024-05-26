Acala Token Tops One Day Volume of $4.94 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $98.99 million and $4.94 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,891.37 or 0.99982507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00110238 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1021746 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,285,141.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

