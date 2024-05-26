876 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. 215,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.01 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.