8,039 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after buying an additional 198,874 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.14 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

