5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of FEAM opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.