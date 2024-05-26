5,079 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,753. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

