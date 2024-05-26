4,264 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 3,195,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.