30,333 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EDIV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,777. The company has a market cap of $421.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $36.16.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
