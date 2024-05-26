30,000 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 863,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,464. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

