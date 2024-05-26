22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.24 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

