2,033 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. 1,198,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.92. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

