1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Sold by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC decreased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,352 shares during the period. 1stdibs.Com makes up approximately 0.5% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 11.57% of 1stdibs.Com worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 89,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $101,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $101,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $26,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,750 shares of company stock worth $2,101,240. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

