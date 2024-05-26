1,887 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.28. 957,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,188. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.50 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

