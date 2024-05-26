164,201 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 164,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,289,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

