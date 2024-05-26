14,020 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. 664,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,273. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

