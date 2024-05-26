1,394 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HEICO by 50.9% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,447 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $6,908,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

HEICO Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HEI traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $217.31. The stock had a trading volume of 292,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,883. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.