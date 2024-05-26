13,700 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 737,710 shares of company stock valued at $64,674,930. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NET. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.98 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

