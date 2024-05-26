129,266 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.1 %

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,524. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

