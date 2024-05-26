12,850 Shares in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ACIU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 482,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. AC Immune SA has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

