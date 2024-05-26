11,600 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5,572.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

