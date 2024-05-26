11,206 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 535,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,462. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

