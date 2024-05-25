Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $144,338.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

