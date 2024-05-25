Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

