Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 139898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Zenith Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

