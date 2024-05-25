ZClassic Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $568,121.75 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

