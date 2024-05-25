XYO Price Up 1.3% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $109.20 million and $666,407.44 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00815955 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $908,881.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

