XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.84) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.54) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
XP Power Price Performance
Insider Activity at XP Power
In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.12), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,087.04). Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
