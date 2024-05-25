XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.84) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.54) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 1,598 ($20.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £378.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,551.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,210.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.64).

In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.12), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,087.04). Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

