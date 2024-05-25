Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $316.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY traded down $39.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $107,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

