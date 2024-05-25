Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $39.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

