Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $255.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $39.99 on Friday, reaching $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $268.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

