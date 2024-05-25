Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $200.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $174.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.12, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,045,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after buying an additional 166,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

