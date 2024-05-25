Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $174.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.