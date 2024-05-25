WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.10 and last traded at $102.29. Approximately 6,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.68.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $382.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,179,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

