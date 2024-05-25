Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Wipro Price Performance
NYSE WIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 2,740,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Wipro has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Further Reading
