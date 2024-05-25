Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NYSE WIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 2,740,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Wipro has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 82.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 2,845,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

