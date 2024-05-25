Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

