Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 1,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

