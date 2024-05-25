Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading 1.9% Higher

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wharf Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Wharf’s payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

