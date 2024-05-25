WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.10

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 493443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,662,000 after buying an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 22.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 970,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

