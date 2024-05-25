Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $161.57 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,193 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $161,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,543,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.68. 1,030,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

