Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares during the period. Avantor comprises approximately 0.7% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.80% of Avantor worth $123,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

