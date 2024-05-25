Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WES. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after buying an additional 895,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after buying an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

