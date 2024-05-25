Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $75.91. 2,236,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,816,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $248,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

