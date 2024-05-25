West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$110.55 and last traded at C$111.55. 75,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 182,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.16.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.84.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.8641371 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

