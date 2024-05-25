Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

HOWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 220,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,922,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

