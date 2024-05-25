Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 234,210 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of BCE worth $70,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BCE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after buying an additional 109,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BCE by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after purchasing an additional 843,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.7 %

BCE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 1,355,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.