Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 85,983 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,983 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PPL were worth $63,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 561,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in PPL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $115,605,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in PPL by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 100,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 3,089,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

