Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Hess worth $64,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hess by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

