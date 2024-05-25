Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $80.47 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $80,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 838,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $156.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.63.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

